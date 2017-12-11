Tannum beachgoers warned of snakes in dunes, entrances

WARNING: Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club lifeguards Mitchell Haigh 17, and Michael Poli 17, are on the lookout at walkways, beach entrances and dunes for snakes.

WARNING: Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club lifeguards Mitchell Haigh 17, and Michael Poli 17, are on the lookout at walkways, beach entrances and dunes for snakes. Mike Richards GLA081217SNAKE

THE Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club wants to make sure the only thing beachgoers' feel this summer is the sand between their toes.

The club and Gladstone wildlife carers are warning residents of the snakes in and around the dunes.

Gladstone District Wildlife Carers' Jodi Jones said venomous eastern browns and coastal taipans inhabit the dunes at Tannum Sands' beaches.

But she said this should not deter beachgoers from enjoying a day out beating the heat.

The TSSLC placed a sign at one of the entrances to the main beach recently which cautioned beachgoers of snakes.

Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club captain Nicole Lowe said snakes have been seen slithering across the beach entrances.

"Our protocol is to block off the entrance for half an hour (if a snake is seen), to make sure the snake is not there any more," she said.

Lifegards Mitchell Haigh 17, and Michael Poli 17, are having to check the walkways and dunes snakes, as well as watching the beach. Mike Richards GLA081217SNAKE

"Given its the school holidays there will be more kids and families at the beach, and we want the public to know to stay out of the sand dunes."

She said the sign was not a result of an increase in sightings, rather a reminder for beachgoers to stay out of the dunes.

Ms Jones, an experienced wildlife carer at Tannum Sands and Boyne Island, said avoiding the beach dunes would keep people away from snakes and help protect turtle and other animal's nests.

She said there was one turtle nest so far this season at the main beach and shorebirds nesting in the dunes.

"The biodiversity in the Tannum Sands main beach environment is incredible, it's a good quality habitat for so many animals," she said.

"We're quite lucky to have it ... but we have to work at it and be careful with what we do (at the beach) because we don't want to lose those areas.

"The snakes generally try to avoid people, but every now and again you get a bold one who is oblivious to what we're doing, but they're not seeking to go after people."

If you see a snake at the Tannum Sands Millennium Esplanade, report it to the lifeguards on duty.