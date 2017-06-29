25°
Tannum beach transforms with incredible sand art by Tweed man

Tegan Annett
| 29th Jun 2017 11:27 AM
Tannum Sands beach has become a favourite of Peter Dinham's for his sand artworks.
Tannum Sands beach has become a favourite of Peter Dinham's for his sand artworks. Wurri Rock Designs Facebook

THE Tannum Sands beach has become a canvas for a steel manufacturer who's swapped his tools for a rake.

Peter Dinham and his wife Jedda visited Tannum Sands for the second time this week to create a unique beach art work.

Using just a rake the Tweed coast man creates patterns in the sand at low tide.

"We've met some lovely people at Tannum, they're always happy, which I can understand because it's beautiful place," Mr Dinham said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Dinham and his wife are on a six-week holiday travelling up the north Queensland coast, leaving a trail of natural art works along the way.

A steel manufacturer by trade, Mr Dinham said his two sons had taken over his business at Tweed Heads so he and Jedda could travel and make art at beaches, lakes and rivers.

He returned to Tannum Sands on Tuesday telling his social media followers it would be a 6.30am start on at Canoe Point where he created his latest artwork.

Yesterday the couple spent their morning making art out of rocks at the Calliope River.

A small crowd of locals watched on and photographed during his 90 minutes of raking patterns into the sand.

"I just love nature and the beach is good because it cleans the canvas off for me everyday," he said.

"I love it, it's quiet and it's my meditation."

Mr Dinham said his sand and rock art was a new found love.

"I've always done sculptures, so this is a relatively new thing for me where I just use nature," he said.

Mr Dinham will return to Tannum Sands in about a month for his next beach artwork.

Visit the Wurri Rock Designs Facebook or impermanence_pd on Instagram for photos and details on upcoming visits to Tannum Sands and Calliope.

