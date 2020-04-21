Menu
A tank of fuel has cost a man 10 times more after he drove off without paying.
Crime

Tank of fuel costs man $800

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Apr 2020 5:00 AM
A TANK of fuel has cost a man 10 times more after he drove off without paying.

Shannon Michael Buckley was charged with stealing, unauthorised dealing with shop goods and contravening the direction of police.

The matter was dealt with in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday in his absence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Buckley left the Puma petrol station in Calliope with $80.02 worth of fuel without paying.

Buckley later returned and repaid the debt after being spoken to by police.

Sen Const Spargo said in relation to the stealing offence, the victim was at home when a woman approached the front patio and picked up a black bucket that was being used as an ashtray.

The woman ran to an awaiting vehicle being driven by Buckley. The victim challenged Buckley, who threw the bucket at the direction of the victim and drove off.

Buckley was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

