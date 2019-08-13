Talks of new Gladstone pilot plant at US trade mission

Northern Oil's Yarwun Advanced BioFuels Pilot Plant general manager Ben Tabulo provides a tour of Northern Oil Refinery to Simon Gatley and President and CEO of Mercurius Biorefining Inc, Karl Seck in February this year.

Northern Oil's Yarwun Advanced BioFuels Pilot Plant general manager Ben Tabulo provides a tour of Northern Oil Refinery to Simon Gatley and President and CEO of Mercurius Biorefining Inc, Karl Seck in February this year. Matt Taylor GLA130219REFI

POTENTIAL funding for a Gladstone biorefinery pilot plant was discussed during a recent US trade mission, which focused on fuelling the state's emerging bio industry.

A Queensland Government travel report on the BIO World Conference, held in the US in July, shows a meeting was held between Mercurius and representatives from Biofutures Queensland and the Queensland Government.

The company was established to commercialise the production of biofuels and chemicals from waste such as sugar cane, logs and solid waste.

Mercurius hopes to build a pilot plant at Gladstone to trial the concept of turning sugar cane into a renewable fuel.

If successful, the company wants to build a demonstration facility and partner with Southern Oil, which already operates a biorefinery at Yarwun.

The pilot biorefinery would create 30 jobs and an extra 50 would be created if the demonstration plant went ahead.

The trade report said that during the meeting, the Minister for State Development "reinforced the government's commitment to developing Queensland's bioindustrial and bioproducts sector".

Also discussed was the recently introduced waste levy and if the Queensland Government could assist the business to construct the pilot plant.

Mercurius Biorefining was also invited to attend Queensland's first Bio Innovation Week from November11-15 in Brisbane.

The conference was also attended by a contingent of Gladstone businesspeople, who joined the Queensland Delegation Dinner.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Gladstone Engineering Alliance president Anthony Buenen, Northern Oil general manager Ben Tabulo, now former Gladstone Industry Leadership Group chief executive Patrick Hastings and CQUniversity Gladstone Region associate vice-chancellor Professor Owen Nevin attended the event.