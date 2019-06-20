Talking about a new generation of Power basketball players

BASKETBALL: Emerging Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge forward Mitch Knight said getting more court minutes has done his confidence wonders.

BIG STEPS TAKEN: The Power's Erin Geer and Mitch Knight have risen to the occasion for the respective Power sides in the QBL. Nick Kossatch GLA190619ERINMITCH

Even an errant elbow from Mackay Meteor superstar Brad Rasmussen last week did not deter Knight.

Sporting a small cut above his left eye, Knight now believes he belongs.

"It comes from experience and am starting to feel a lot more confidence for sure," Knight said.

He scored a career-best 15 points against Mackay and impressed how he pushed up the floor in transition, something Knight enjoys doing.

"I like to rebound and then push up the floor," Knight said. He said captain Troy Robinson, Paul Aleer, Taylor Young and Kyle Tipene have provided great advice.

Another youngster who played a breakout game was Erin Geer, 19.

The Port City Power Central Apartment Breakers guard shot 12 and 10 points in consecutive matches and has given energy off the bench. "I feel like I have improved since last season, but obviously there's still some room for more improvement," Geer said.

Born in Darwin, Geer's high performance coach Rod Tremlett recommended her to Brady Walmsley after she impressed with Darwin club Tracey Village in the Premier League.

"It's a lot faster and more intense," Geer said of the comparison of competitions.

It was also a memorable final two minutes for 16-year-old Ben Harvey who scored his first two points against Mackay Meteors last Sunday.

He showed great composure to draw the fould and then nail his brace of shots from the charity stripe.

"I felt nervous but took my time doing it," Harvey said of his two foul shots.

The key to his cameo performance was the advice women's coach and men's assistant mentor Ray Cooper.

"To be honest, Ray said to make an impact in the minutes that you come on," Harvey said.

"I felt nervous, but once I got on, I went my hardest.

"To practice against the other boys definitely makes me more confident.

"Kyle Tipene and Taylor Young give me great advice as well."

Harvey's young team-mate Ben Murdoch also got a couple minutes' court-time.

He admitted he felt comfortable and confident at QBL level and said Power team-matesTroy Robinson, Young, Tipene and Jared Blanchard helped fast-track his development.

"I'm looking forward to seeing out the rest of the season," Murdoch said.

All will be in action tomorrow night against USC Rip and in Brisane against Brisbane Capitals on Sunday.

HOOPS TOMORROW

@ Kev Broome Stadium, v USC Rip

6.30pm: women

8.30pm: men

SUNDAY

@ Auchenflower Cowan Stadium, v Brisbane Capitals

11am: women

1pm: men