‘Talk s--t, get hit’: Why man wasn’t convicted over violent servo assault

Jake Whiteley faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court after assaulting a man her knew at an Agnes Water service station.

A man has pleaded with a magistrate not to record a conviction for assault so he could start his own MMA business.

Jake Timothy Whiteley pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the victim was at a Caltex petrol station at Agnes Water on April 6 where he was approached by Whiteley while walking back to his car.

The pair were known to each other.

Whiteley punched the victim to his right eye causing him to fall and sustain bruising and scratches to his elbows and knees as well as a cut and black eye.

Following the assault, Whiteley argued with some witnesses and left before he was arrested by police.

Whiteley told police the victim had spread rumours about him regarding alleged drug use and said “talk s--t, get hit”.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Whiteley had history but it wasn’t for offending of a like nature.

Whiteley, who was self represented in court, asked Magistrate Andrew Moloney to consider not recording a conviction because he was trying to set up a MMA fitness training business.

He said in order to do so, he was required to have no recorded convictions for assault to be able to get public liability insurance.

“I sort of shot myself in the foot by doing that,” he said.

Whiteley said at the time of the incident he had just found out his father had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and that he wasn’t “in the right headspace”.

He said it was the first time in seven years he had used martial arts training or any form of violence “in the public eye” and not in a “sanctioned dojo”.

“It was a very silly thing, I’m happy to take a conviction if I have to, I just ask for no conviction if possible,” he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Whiteley’s plea came at the earliest opportunity, seeing it as a sign of his remorse.

Mr Moloney said while it was not a sustained assault it was “out of the blue”.

“It’s not up to you to take the law into your own hands or to use your fists to do the talking,” he said.

“Keep your hands to yourself.”

Whiteley was fined $1000 with a moiety to go to the victim.

A conviction was not recorded.

