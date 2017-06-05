Body cameras on the table for Gladstone Hospital

BODY-WORN cameras for security officers at Gladstone Hospital could be on the way.

Security concerns for staff have been an issue at the hospital before.

In April last year, then head of the emergency department, Dr Syed Khadri, said lives were at risk because of a lack of security.

Clinical staff are trained in aggressive behaviour management.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service Gladstone-Banana executive director Joanne Glover said there had been a discussion around the trial of body cameras for security officers in Gladstone.

However, Ms Glover said there was no timeline on implementation.

"The health and safety of our staff, patients and visitors is paramount, and hospital staff appreciate having the full-time security staff available, and the support and swift response of Queensland Police Service should it be needed," she said.

MORE ON GLADSTONE HOSPITAL |

>> 3D printers that make human body parts are almost here

>> A year of landmarks for region but more to come

Full-time security officers have been working at the hospital since 2009.

Ms Glover said in October last year, the hospital increased its fire safety and security officers, with people appointed to permanent day-shift roles.

The issue was raised in State Parliament by Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

Mr Butcher asked Health Minister Cameron Dick what was being done to increase the safety of health care workers at the Gladstone Hospital.

Mr Dick said the safety of staff and patients at Gladstone Hospital was a high priority for the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, and it had been recently reviewed.

"This has resulted in the employment of permanent fire and security officers, instead of reliance on the previous agency-based service," he said.

"These permanent staff are rostered to cover Gladstone Hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"I am advised that further initiatives will be imple- mented as part of the scheduled construction of the new emergency department, including the installation of closed circuit television in the facility.

"This will enable electronic surveillance capabilities across the hospital complex."

Mr Dick said he hoped the cameras would act as a deterrent for potential violence and help with ID.

Every security officer at Metro North and Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service began wearing the cameras earlier this year.

Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital emergency department specialist Dr David Rosengren said just a matter of months after the anti-violence initiatives began, encouraging reports of positive change had been flowing in.

"Anecdotally, what we're hearing is these initiatives really are working to safeguard our staff and to change community behaviour and attitudes towards them, and that we're seeing less violent and aggressive incidents occurring as a result," Dr Rosengren said.

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union of Employees welcomed any plans or ideas to increase the safety of hospital staff.

Acting secretary Sandra Eales said from her understanding the body cameras had been successful in helping staff.

"From our perspective, anything that adds to the security of nurses is a good thing," she said.

Mr Butcher said cameras did not stop people doing the wrong thing but, if they knew they were being recorded, it could help.

"At the end of the day this is a deterrent but it is a way that we can get these people charged with offences they actually commit," he said.

Mr Butcher said there were worse centres than Gladstone but it only took one incident to "make the national newspapers".

"It's gone too far with people attacking emergency service workers," he said.