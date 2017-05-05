'Talk is cheap': Worry for Gladstone's huge renewable hub

Glenn Butcher mp and Economic Development Queensland land planning and development manager John Brun at Aldoga.

ALTHOUGH plans to make Gladstone a renewable energy hub of Australia have been welcomed by conservationists, there is still concern about whether it will happen.

Gladstone Conservation Council co-ordinator Anna Hitchcock said "talk is cheap".

"Just because they've called for expressions of interest it doesn't mean it's going to happen," she said.

The State Government has earmarked a 1248 hectare site at Aldoga for a renewable energy hub.

They are calling for expressions of interest to develop the site.

Ms Hitchcock said they were fully supportive of the plan.

"This is a really fantastic proposal, and we need to see all the stops pulled out to make it happen," she said.

"From an environmental perspective, this site is as good as it gets.

"The announcement of government's intent to see the Aldoga site used for massive renewable energy development is a great example of leadership and vision on renewables in Queensland."

Ms Hitchcock said Gladstone would be facing some big questions about its local power supply in the coming years.

She said the region needed to look to renewable energy and less coal and gas-based power.

This comes despite Gladstone Regional Council lobbying Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for a new coal-fired power station for the region.

"Gladstone has actually not been benefited substantially long term from past investment in coal and gas investment, and it's time for them to start making way for cleaner, safer forms of energy which are environmentally responsible and don't add to global warming," Ms Hitchcock said.

"We hope to see many more projects focusing on economic and social transitions in the state as we respond to the impacts of future threats of climate change."

There is a lot of interest in developing the site.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said more than 60 groups attended an information session on developing the renewable hub before the expression of interest process began.

Ms Hitchcock was hopeful the project would create more employment here.

The expression of interest for the site closes on May 24.