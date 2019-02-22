Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

GREEN IDEAS: Carol Holden and partner Hugh Bridge gave a presentation at the Gladstone Bowls Club titled A Storage Solution For Clean Energy.

GREEN IDEAS: Carol Holden and partner Hugh Bridge gave a presentation at the Gladstone Bowls Club titled A Storage Solution For Clean Energy. Matt Harris

A TALK this week by clean-energy advocates has urged all levels of government to up the ante on transitioning to clean renewables.

Long-time Gladstone resident Hugh Bridge and partner Carol Holden gave a presentation at Gladstone Bowls Club titled A Storage Solution For Clean Energy.

The presentation highlighted the need to move to clean energy and outlined their ideas on how it could be achieved.

Among the topics discussed was hydrogen as "the ultimate clean fuel" and the ability to use ammonia to store and ship renewable energy.

"We have our port here for loading for overseas export and have LNG ships coming here now," Mr Bridge said.

"If it came to the stage where Brisbane got knocked over by a cyclone people would start to see there is a need to change to clean energy and it would be a relatively smooth transition.

"There's a lot of work making the ammonia system but it would be done incrementally - you wouldn't do it at a thousand places at once. You couldn't afford to do that but you could afford to start moving.

"Most coal-fired power stations in 10 years will be out of date so they're either going to have to be replaced with another coal-fired station or a clean-energy system.

"We are suggesting you'd have to be mad not to go to clean energy."

Mr Bridge said resources should be poured into the sector so clean ammonia could be made. "You need your clean energy so you can make clean ammonia," he said.

"There's a lot of work for the scientists to do who are totally underfunded.

"How can you come up with a suitable system when it's not financed properly."

Mr Bridge suggested the ball was dropped by the Abbott government and would like to see the next government in charge pick up the mantle.

"They need to take the fear of people losing their jobs out of the equation and show that we can go to renewable power," he said.

"We've got to keep the power ... but we should be busily making renewable energy."

Mr Bridge said he would expand on his ideas to Gladstone Regional Council and that Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher was also aware.