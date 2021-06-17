Talisman Sabre: 700 foreign soldiers to quarantine in Qld

Seven hundred US soldiers will quarantine in Brisbane for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021, which will take place next month primarily at Shoalwater Bay north of Rockhampton and in Townsville.

The Department of Defence did not specify Queensland’s quarantining venue, but said a further 1000 US soldiers would quarantine in Bladin Village in the Northern Territory before the exercise, and some UK, Canadian, Japanese, and Republic of Korea forces would do so in Sydney.

The influx of foreign soldiers on Australian soil comes as Queensland continues to record cases of Covid-19 in hotel quarantine.

But neither Queensland Health nor Defence would reveal whether any of the soldiers in quarantine had tested positive for the virus, how many soldiers had quarantined so far or how many were currently in quarantine.

A Defence spokeswoman also declined to specify how many or which Central Queensland businesses had been contracted to help with the biennial exercise.

“Defence is engaging local small to medium enterprises in Central Queensland to seek their assistance with Talisman Sabre 21’s exercise requirements,” she said.

“Defence is using its national contracts and standing offer panels to access local businesses providing asset hire and support services.”

The office of Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the list of businesses involved was commercially confidential.



A Defence spokesman said there would be increased military vehicle and troop movement on Queensland roads from June to August.

“TS21 will be conducted primarily in the Townsville and Rockhampton regions during July,” he said.

“Vehicles will also travel interstate before and after the activity, and increased activity will be seen at a variety of military bases across Australia.

“Minimising the impact on the community is central to movement planning and Defence will take appropriate measures to ensure a safe and effective exercise.

“Defence greatly appreciates the continued support, patience and assistance of the local community during TS21.”

Originally published as Talisman Sabre: 700 foreign soldiers to quarantine in Qld