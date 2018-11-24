Tales from yesteryear as old cemetery comes to life

WALK THROUGH TIME: The Genealogical Society conduct sunset cemetery tours throughout the year to share the history of Gladstone's pioneering families.

AS THE sun set and the moon rose, Gladstone's old cemetery came to life as the Genealogical Society conducted one of their popular walks back in time.

Local historian Paulette Flint said the cemetery tours were a vital link to our city's past.

"Family history is linked to our local history," she said.

"Gladstone wouldn't be what it is today without these old pioneers.

"They started off the town and a lot of our street names were named after them.

"People who are new to town don't know their stories, but may be aware of the streets named after them."

WALK THROUGH TIME: Judy Spencer covers the interesting history of the Janson family. Greg Bray

Genealogical Society volunteer Judy Spencer said people should take an interest in writing their own family's history.

"People don't think their family's stories are important, but everybody's history is important," she said.

"Don't wait until all the oldies have gone.

"Think of all the stories in this cemetery that have gone untold."

WALK THROUGH TIME: Jan Koivunen talks about the Ryalls family. Greg Bray

Jan Koivunen said everyday things we do now will be of interest to future relatives or readers.

"I have letters written to my Great Grandfather from Civil War battlefields," she said.

"They describe everyday life back in 1865 which is of historical significance to us now."

WALK THROUGH TIME: Genealogical Society volunteer Geoffrey Honan talks about the Skyring family's influence in Gladstone. Greg Bray

The ladies said the best time to write your own story is right now.

"Do it now, write your own story too for your family," Mrs Flint said.

"It doesn't have to be complicated.

"Just your thoughts about when you were a child, where you went to school, and what you did when you grew up."

Would they leave anything out of a family history?

"Don't leave anything out, put everything in," Mrs Spencer said.

"That's the meat on the bone and the juicier the better!"