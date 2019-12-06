Talented youngsters to finish year with a bang

HUGE CONCERT: Alarna’s Dance Academy have two days to fit in their massive end of year concert at the Biloela Civic Centre.

A HUGE end of year dance concert will fill up the seats of the Biloela Civic Centre this weekend.

Alarna's Dance Academy will perform their annual end of year concert over two three hour shows this weekend with the whole dance school performing from ages two-18.

Alarna Pallot, from Alarna's Dance Academy, said this concert was the culmination of her dance school's year.

"The kids have been working all year leading up to this and put it all together," Ms Pallot said.

"It's a great opportunity to give the kids a chance to be on stage and do what they love in front of people who support them and love to see them shine."

Aladdin is the main theme of the concert with Ms Pallot's pre-juniors also doing a special Frozen themed performance.

"We'll also be doing our eisteddfod dances, a few other dances that we've made up along the way and throwing in some solos and duos in there," Ms Pallot said.

"It's the same show program both days but there'll be different soloists and there are different awards to give out each performance.

"I'm sure it's going to be a big crowd because it's a town favourite."

Ms Pallot said last year the concert was sold out and tickets this year were close to selling out across both days.

For tickets head to 'Alarna's Dance Academy' Facebook page and follow the link.

Doors open at the Biloela Civic Centre for the first concert at 5.30pm on December 6 for a 6pm start and on December 7 at 10.30am for a 11am start.

Both shows are planned to run for close to three hours.