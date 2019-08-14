Talented rugby teen impressed with her skills, speed, smarts

RUGBY UNION: Charli Dare's dream took a step further in becoming real.

The Gladstone teenager was one of 133 selected athletes aged between 14-25 who will attempt to stake their claims in a national talent camp in Sydney from August 23-26.

Thousands of young indigenous players took part in the #dreamBigTime tour which began on March 25 in Bathurst, took place in Gladstone on July 15 and finished at Bathurst Island later that month.

Two First Nation female and male squads of 20 will be chosen after the Sydney camp which will then compete around Australia in the hope players will get chosen for the 2024 Olympics.

Former Australian men's Sevens assistant coach Jarred Hodges is leading the project with the support of Rugby Australia and the Member Unions.

"I think that Charli is just a balanced athlete, has speed and will get quicker, has great aerobic fitness and makes great decision with ball in hand," he said of Dare, 17.

"She also showed great character when she was challenged doing the aerobic tests."

Hodges said the most satisfying part was when he made the good news phone calls.

"The best part for me was phoning 133 individuals to let them know they made the cut," he said.

"They were so overwhelmed with happiness...some cried, others were speechless and a few put the phone on loudspeaker so their family could hear the news."

Hodges said Dare stood a good chance.

"She's got plenty of years left and with the Olympics in 2024, that gives us time to make a genuine assessment," he said.

The four-day camp in Sydney will involve a series of games and off-field education.

Hodges hoped the two squads will be announced on the final day and selection will be tough - to cull from 133 to 40 players.

"There will be a lot of competition for positions and that's why we've done what we've done," he said

"It's a lot to take in when you find out you've been given the opportunity to trial for Rugby Australia's First Nations Sevens sides," Hodges said.

Former First Nations Glen Ella and Andrew Walker were a part of the selection panel.

"Together we looked at not just their physical skills such as speed, aerobic fitness and passing skills, but also their ability to make quick decisions under pressure and working together as a team," Hodges said.

"While our squads will be announced after the camp, these teams will continue to grow and change as we have plans to head over to Western Australia within the next six to nine months and uncover more First Nations talent."