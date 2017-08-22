Talented musicians play for free this Thursday

SWEET SOUNDS: Mario Conde is known for fusing traditional Bolivian and Western music.

IF YOU are looking for some new music to broaden your horizons, look no further than the free Culture Train performance this Thursday.

The Culture Train is the brainchild of BEMAC, an organisation based in Brisbane which produces multicultural arts.

BEMAC was established in 1987 by a group of advocates and artists with the aim of bringing the creative work of a new generation of multicultural artists to broader society.

The organisation has grown to become the state's leading multicultural arts producer, presenter and artistic development organisation. Its work is based on the premise that art is the universal translator and can cross cultural divides to bring people together.

BEMAC takes pride in showcasing innovative work that is still often left out by mainstream media outlets. By doing so, they seek to unleash the potential of marginalised artists.

A number of artists from diverse cultural backgrounds make up the Culture Train tour which is touted to bring a collective of traditional and contemporary music and storytelling to Queensland audiences.

Dheeraj Shrestha is an internationally-acclaimed, Nepalese-born tabla percussionist (tablas are a type of drum). He plays music from the Himalayas region and has founded two Nepalese music ensembles, 'The Lumbini Circle' and 'Rhythm Sutra'.

Ajak Kwai is a Sudanese-born singer who was awarded the 2014 African-Australian Community Female Singer of the Year. She sings in Arabic, Sudanese and English, and her songs reflect her experience growing up in South Sudan as a member of the Dinka people.

Mario Conde is a native Bolivian/Indian musician. He has toured around the world and creates music that blends together jazz and South American sounds.

Clara Domingo was born in Barcelona and has a passion for flamenco. She has performed with flamenco companies Flamenco Fire and Jaleos Flamenco.

Dya Singh is a renowned singer/musician performing music from the Sikh tradition. He has toured nationally and internationally, has released over 26 CDs and is known for his inspirational melodies.

Liam Morton, an Australian guitarist is also touring as part of the Culture Train. He performs jazz, blues, flamenco and pop.

The multicultural regional music tour started on August 18 on Stradbroke Island and will be at the Stockland shopping centre this Thursday from 9.30am for a 10am start.

Gladstone is one of only 14 Queensland communities to see this free performance.