Talented country musicians join forces on Queensland tour

SONGS FROM THE HEART: Gretta Ziller and Megan Cooper will perform at Willy Ed's Music store on Sunday afternoon.

COUNTRY musician Megan Cooper never planned to be a musician.

Years ago, while training to be a flamenco dancer, Cooper sustained one too many ankle injuries and realised she needed a career re-think.

She made a detour into community theatre and then, through friends, got involved with music.

Cooper has been performing her Americana style of country music for the past seven years and loves it.

She wrote much of the content for her recently released album Wild Mountain in friends' kitchens and on the verandahs of people's homes.

"My music tends to be about common hearts and normal people living their life," she said.

The Brisbane-based songstress said she believed in telling a funny story with each sad song.

Although Cooper said she always tried to be optimistic when writing.

"If people have never heard your music before, you need to give them a laugh to help them access the story," she said.

Wild Mountain was released on July 20 and the single Running with Ghosts has gained a following on iTunes.

Cooper was inspired to write the song by the story of a local footballer who was nearing the end of his career, which had been his whole world.

Running with Ghosts tells the young athlete's story and carries a potent message: don't chase past glories, instead write your own history.

Cooper met fellow country artist Gretta Ziller about five years ago and the two hit it off immediately.

Ziller's debut album Queen of Boomtown released in September was long-listed for the Australian Music Prize and nominated for a Golden Guitar in January.

Cooper and Ziller have just finished touring together through Victoria and will tonight start the Queensland leg of their tour promoting their albums and having good fun along the way.

"It wasn't until recently we did a show together," Cooper said. "But we believe in that same sense of entertainment, we sing each other's songs."

Cooper said the work they do is storytelling.

"We're songwriters and storytellers and entertainers, our ears are always open," she said.

Cooper loves to meet new characters while touring.

Who knows, Gladstone locals might find themselves in a future song?