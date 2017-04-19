Harbour Fest talent quest winner chose song onstage

GRINNING WINNER: John Eade won first prize and the overall audience award at Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest.

MOST people could not stand the thought of getting on stage and singing in front of a large crowd - no matter how much they had practiced and prepared.

John Eade had not even decided which song he was going to sing.

"I just got out there and sang the first one that popped into my head when I walked out on stage," he said.

But proving that sometimes miracles happen, John hit all the right notes and won the Gladstone Harbour Festival's Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest.

"Being the centre of attention was good to get people to make a bit of noise," he said.

"It's good getting to act a clown in front of everyone."

After studying music in high school, John said he stopped when life got too busy - but got back into it six months ago after some life changes.

"I spent a lot of time with work and life and now that I've recently got a redundancy at the smelter, I can pursue the more fun side of life and have a bit more time for myself," he said.

John said although he did not expect to win the $600 in prize money, he had secretly hoped for it.

"It's great they still put on competitions around Gladstone," he said.

"There was pretty good talent there."

Jennifer Tidd, a theatre nurse by day and singer by night, came second in the seniors category.

Performing last with slight nerves after seeing all the talent on stage, she sang the Celine Dion classic 'Only One Road'.

"It's a song I love," she said.

"It's kind of special to me I suppose, not for any particular reason, just the melody and words connect with me."

Jennifer said she sang when she lived in the United Kingdom and had performed in musicals and cabaret at pubs in the past.

Having also performed at the Fast Track talent quest earlier this year, she said the local competitions were inspiring her to perform more.

"It's reignited my passion for singing, doing these couple of things around town," she said.

Jennifer said at one point in her life she had chosen to play professional netball for Scotland at the World Championships instead of singing.

"Playing netball wouldn't last as long... I'll always have my voice," she said.

Jennifer, who rehearsed twice a week for the last few weeks, said she would be performing in the upcoming community production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as part of the ensemble.