TALENT ALERT: Capras 18s line-up for semi showdown

Unity and pride in the jersey are fuelling the Capras under-18s in their Mal Meninga Cup campaign, according to skipper Jai Hansen.

The team is the first in the club’s history to finish on top of a QRL statewide competition ladder at the end of the regular season.

They were unbeaten in their six pool games are now gearing up to take on the Townsville Blackhawks in the semi-final on Saturday.

Hansen said he and his teammates could not wait for the 3.30pm kick-off at Brisbane’s BMD Kougari Oval.

“The Blackhawks are a very strong team, but we’ve just got to stick with the way we’ve been playing,” he said.

“We’ve come together really well as a team and we’re working hard as a group and it’s paying off on the field.

“The pride in playing for the Capras is just unbelievable.”

This is how the Capras will line up for their semi showdown.

1. Matt Hill: An athletic and skilful player who can score from anywhere on the field and at 17 years of age has an extremely bright future.

2. Kalani Sing: A strong and reliable attacker and defender. A very good finisher and likes to take the tough carries.

3. Coby Williamson: A powerful ball carrier and great defender. Has scored a try in every game he has played in.

4. Elekana Suavai: At 193cm and 105kg he has all the attributes to be a threat every time he gets the ball in his hands.

5. Brayden Duffy: Has speed to burn and is a very good defender. Can play in every position in the backline.

6. Seth McGilvray: Has taken his game to another level, very skilful and has a great running game.

7. Peyton Jenkins: The standout playmaker in the competition with his creativity and impressive kicking game.

8. Tyler Keogh-Paladin: Averaging well over 120m a game, provides the go-forward for the side.

9. Jai Hansen: Has all the skills needed to go to the next level. Great service and solid kicking game, very good decision-maker.

10. Tomas Powell: Very tough and does not take a backward step. Super aggressive and skilful.

11. Riley Hall: Rangy backrower who has the ability to break tackles and create opportunities. Great defender and always does his job.

12. Tyler Conroy: A super skilful player with the size of a forward, the footwork of a fullback and the skill set of a half. A highly gifted prospect.

13. Tane Kiriona: A hard-working and talented player. Has been the most improved player across the season and is reaping the rewards.

14. Izaac Jackson: Can play both hooker and lock at a high level. Very skilful and creates opportunities with his quick play the balls and short passing game.

15. Mitch Biddulph: Very good footwork for a small forward. Has the skill set of a half and plays with lots of energy.

16. Josh Grange: An athletic middle who always gets the job done. Has a strong carry and makes his tackles.

17. Jordan Heke: Very reliable and strong defender. Provides impact off the bench and can cover centre, back row and front row.

