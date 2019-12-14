Taking the right STEPS for the future

Michelle Goldenberg undertook the STEPS program to enter her nursing course

SCHOOL leavers will receive their OPs today and for some, it will be disappointing news.

But with so many pathways available, they’re being urged not to worry.

Central Queensland University student recruitment marketing assistant Shannen Perry said students who didn’t receive the result they hoped for should keep an open mind.

“It’s definitely not the end of the world,” Ms Perry said.

“The OP score won’t define the educational opportunities you will have next year.

“There are countless plan B options.”

She said CQUniversity’s Skills for Tertiary Education Preparatory Studies program was a free bridging program.

STEPS is designed to bolster skills and ready students for future entry into the course of their choice.

Bachelor of Nursing student Michelle Goldenberg undertook the program.

She previously undertook two years of a music degree.

“It’s just what I did because everyone was going to uni,” she said.

After years of working, she decided to go back to university, but found her previous studies would not count towards a new degree.

“STEPS was the only way forward,” she said.

What started as a “means to and end” turned into “amazing personal development”.

She said everyone would take something different out of the program but it was a positive experience.

She said the first unit challenged her to think about what she wanted and why she was back at uni.

Ms Goldenberg has always had an interest in the medical field, but signed up to STEPS to help with entry into a Bachelor of Teaching.

“I wanted to be a teacher because that was the safe option,” she said.

“Prep skills helped me work out I was smart enough to do nursing if I wanted to.”

Ms Goldenberg is now halfway through a nursing degree.

She was grateful for the support of CQUniversity and the STEPS program.