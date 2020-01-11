Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deborah Fleming used her skills learnt in CQU's STEPS program to help her son with school
Deborah Fleming used her skills learnt in CQU's STEPS program to help her son with school
News

Taking STEPS to tertiary education

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE university offers season kicks into full gear, many school leavers will be working out what they want to study.

For some, the OP score they received in December will not be enough to be accepted into their desired tertiary course.

However, there are more and more options available to students which help get them on their desired path, including CQUniversity’s Skills for Tertiary Education Preparatory Studies program.

STEPS is a bridging program designed to prepare students for further study.

Deborah Fleming went through the program in 2010 and said it was a good option for those needing a little bit more knowledge to get into their course.

“I would recommend to any recent high school leavers to consider undertaking STEPS if they struggled with any subjects like I did or didn’t receive the OP they were after,” Ms Fleming said.

“Not only can you apply for direct entry, but it really sets you up with the tools to tackle further study.”

Ms Fleming didn’t realise the impact STEPS would have on herself and her son.

“Once I had finished my STEPS course, I had the aspiration of continuing my studies and completing a Bachelor of Health Promotion, but, unfortunately, life doesn’t always go to plan,” she said.

“The program allowed me direct entry and I completed two units before it became increasingly obvious that I needed to prioritise being a mum to my two sons.

“Although CQUniversity offered me every opportunity to manage my studies, my youngest son who was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome was completing Year 12.”

STEPS gave Ms Fleming the confidence to learn and the ability to pass her new-found skills on to her children.

“The program, support and guidance helped me realise I could, in fact, write an essay and understand algebra,” she said.

“My son always had a good mathematical ability, but he just couldn’t grasp the concepts the school was trying to teach him.”

Ms Fleming decided to give her STEPS mathematics textbook a try.

“It was like magic. I had the tools to help my son understand the problems and pass his end of year exams,” she said.

“STEPS changed my outlook on life and gave me the tools to help my son through a very difficult year.

“He never would have had the opportunities or career he has now without completing Year 12.”

Ms Fleming is back on the study path and has enrolled in a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy to start in March.

“Now that my son is grown up and has his own career path set, I can focus on myself again,” she said.

“I still have my STEPS books to refer to in case I have any issues.”

cquniversity steps program tertiary education
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s on you’: Criminal’s shocking accusation towards lawyer

        premium_icon ‘It’s on you’: Criminal’s shocking accusation towards lawyer

        News “If my grandfather dies, it’s on you,” was the parting statement a Gladstone man gave his lawyer in court when he was not released immediately on parole.

        Scholarships for uni first-timers

        premium_icon Scholarships for uni first-timers

        News Students who plan on studying at CQUniversity Gladstone this year may be ­eligible...

        Hundreds sign petition for return of fire brigade

        premium_icon Hundreds sign petition for return of fire brigade

        News Residents are calling for a major investigation into the decision to deregister...

        Records tumble as Gladstone experiences hottest year

        premium_icon Records tumble as Gladstone experiences hottest year

        News The warm temperatures broke records, prompting many residents to reach for their...