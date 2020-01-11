Taking STEPS to tertiary education

Deborah Fleming used her skills learnt in CQU's STEPS program to help her son with school

AS THE university offers season kicks into full gear, many school leavers will be working out what they want to study.

For some, the OP score they received in December will not be enough to be accepted into their desired tertiary course.

However, there are more and more options available to students which help get them on their desired path, including CQUniversity’s Skills for Tertiary Education Preparatory Studies program.

STEPS is a bridging program designed to prepare students for further study.

Deborah Fleming went through the program in 2010 and said it was a good option for those needing a little bit more knowledge to get into their course.

“I would recommend to any recent high school leavers to consider undertaking STEPS if they struggled with any subjects like I did or didn’t receive the OP they were after,” Ms Fleming said.

“Not only can you apply for direct entry, but it really sets you up with the tools to tackle further study.”

Ms Fleming didn’t realise the impact STEPS would have on herself and her son.

“Once I had finished my STEPS course, I had the aspiration of continuing my studies and completing a Bachelor of Health Promotion, but, unfortunately, life doesn’t always go to plan,” she said.

“The program allowed me direct entry and I completed two units before it became increasingly obvious that I needed to prioritise being a mum to my two sons.

“Although CQUniversity offered me every opportunity to manage my studies, my youngest son who was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome was completing Year 12.”

STEPS gave Ms Fleming the confidence to learn and the ability to pass her new-found skills on to her children.

“The program, support and guidance helped me realise I could, in fact, write an essay and understand algebra,” she said.

“My son always had a good mathematical ability, but he just couldn’t grasp the concepts the school was trying to teach him.”

Ms Fleming decided to give her STEPS mathematics textbook a try.

“It was like magic. I had the tools to help my son understand the problems and pass his end of year exams,” she said.

“STEPS changed my outlook on life and gave me the tools to help my son through a very difficult year.

“He never would have had the opportunities or career he has now without completing Year 12.”

Ms Fleming is back on the study path and has enrolled in a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy to start in March.

“Now that my son is grown up and has his own career path set, I can focus on myself again,” she said.

“I still have my STEPS books to refer to in case I have any issues.”