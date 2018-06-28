TAKING OFF: Gladstone wake boarding, cable park approved

AIR TIME: Wakeboarder Ayden Bellz tests out the equipment at YNY Wake Co Gladstone cable park near Calliope.

TWO construction workers' five-year dream to open a cable park in the Gladstone Region will become a reality by summer.

YNY Wake Co Gladstone will open its cable park for wakeboarders, kneeboarders and tubers of all ages this year after it was approved by Gladstone Regional Council this month.

One of the two residents behind the proposal, who wished to remain anonymous, said the process had taken 18 months.

"This started out as a hobby,” he said.

"We were travelling to the Sunshine Coast to ride and we looked into buying a boat but we decided we could do something better and bring something different to the community.”

Once finished, the cable park will be the first of its kind in Australia, with special technology from Canada allowing tension to be put on the cable remotely.

The Gladstone resident, who has been wakeboarding for 15 years, said feature gave a better rider experience with a more consistent pull, rather than the cable lagging.

The park has been used privately for the past year, and will need some minor improvements, including to the start dock area to make it user friendly.

It will be suitable for all ages, with the cables also able to tow tubes and kneeboards.

"We really want this to be fun for people of all ages and to have a good atmosphere for the grandparents who might not want to have a ride and would prefer to hang out and watch,” they said.

Stage one of the project includes a cable ski park, amenities block, car parking, entertainment area and a blow-up inflatable park.

Stage two will follow, which includes a canteen.

The park has approval to open seven days a week from 9am-5pm.

They expect to open for the summer school holidays when they will gage interest and feedback on the best opening days and times.

The company has also sponsored young wakeboarder Ayden Bellz.