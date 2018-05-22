Take the pledge: Make this Friday fatality-free

SAFETY STARTS EARLY: Acting Sergeant Wendy Brooks with cards from 'The Car Card Game' that will be given to children as part of Fatality-Free Friday.

SAFETY STARTS EARLY: Acting Sergeant Wendy Brooks with cards from 'The Car Card Game' that will be given to children as part of Fatality-Free Friday. Mike Richards GLA210518FATL

LET'S be honest: The arrival of Friday afternoon is what many of us spend our entire week looking forward to.

While it might be tempting to switch off once it gets here, there's a problem.

That's when most road fatalities occur, says Acting Sergeant Wendy Brooks.

"There's a lot of distraction on a Friday: you're organising events for the weekend, you want to get home, the phone goes off," Sgt Brooks said.

"People make their priority getting home quickly to start the weekend, but they forget the journey home is probably the most important part."

That's why police are aiming to make this Friday completely fatality-free.

The goal is simple: make sure everyone in Australia gets home to their family.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said the event was as much about personal responsibility as it was about road safety awareness.

"The decisions you make as you're driving home could change someone else's life," Sen-Sgt Goodwin said.

"If your trip takes an extra five minutes because you've driven safely, that's great - that's what we're looking for.

"Otherwise you increase the risk to not only yourself but to your family, and to other people's families.

"Even if the crash doesn't involve a fatality but serious injury, there are massive repercussions for families, for the hospital system and for all emergency services."

To promote the event, Queensland Police have created pledge sheets which will be available from service stations including the day's major sponsor Caltex.

The sheets invite drivers to commit to one choice they can make that day that will improve road safety.

Police are also working to get kids involved with the message, with the creation of 'The Car Card Game' they can play in the back seat.

"There are a few different games in the pack," Sgt Brooks said.

"There are rules for each game but the biggest rule is don't distract the driver!"

Head online to fatalityfreefriday.com to submit your pledge.