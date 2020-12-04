‘Take it seriously’: Driver gets stern warning

A GLADSTONE dad took a punt to drive just once month into his court ordered disqualification.

It landed Craig Anthony Hawkins before Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30 where he pleaded guilty to disqualified driving.

The court was told that on November 13, Hawkins was intercepted at a service station at Clinton.

He stepped out of the car and told police he was disqualified and he had driven his children there.

The car, belonging to Hawkins’ father, was then impounded due to the offence.

The court was told Hawkins had been disqualified in Gladstone Magistrates Court a month earlier.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend told the court on the night in question Hawkins’ six-year-old child had a tooth ache and he had gone to the service station to purchase children’s nurofen.

She said on the night it was raining and he had all four of his children in his care so he could not leave them at home and didn’t want to take them out in the rain at 8.30pm.

Ms Townsend said Hawkins had to profusely apologise to his father for having the car seized.

Hawkins copped a warning from Magistrate Bevan Manthey not to drive again while disqualified.

“It’s a court fr---ing disqualification,” Mr Manthey said.

“I just hope you take it seriously.”

Hawkins was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for two years.

