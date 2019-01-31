Menu
The Mikado was one of many local productions staged at the GECC. Laura McKee
Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

31st Jan 2019 12:00 PM
HAVE you ever wondered what goes on behind the big, red curtains of the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre stage?

This weekend the GECC will be allowing visitors to 'break the fourth wall' and step in the limelight to discover the world behind the stage.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged all community members to attend the open day, which will be an exclusive sneak peek into the GECC venue.

"This will be a great opportunity for anyone aspiring to work on or behind the scenes of live performances to attend," he said.

"The day will consist of venue tours, live performances, displays, screenings and upcoming events."

The event is being held on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Entry is free but bookings are required.

The GECC cafe and bar will be operating on the day and visitors will also go in the draw to win two Golden Tickets.

The winning tickets will be drawn at 3pm on the day.

For more information or to book visit the GECC's Facebook page or website.

