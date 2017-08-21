Take a trip around the world with music

TOURING band Mzaza - Children of the Road are heading to Gladstone, and you're invited to check them out.

With French and Spanish roots, the band will head here for the Multicultural Festival.

"Mzaza will facilitate free workshops in instrumental and vocal for students and the community, and deliver their own powerful and inspiring free outdoor performance at 7.30pm on Friday, September 1," Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"They will also perform at the Gladstone Multicultural Festival as part of the celebrations on Sunday," he said.

Councillor Rick Hansen said the troupe had received rave reviews nationally, were winning fans at major music festivals and were conquering the airwaves in Australia and overseas.

"Mzaza are sure to impress audiences with their renditions of songs from different cultures," Cr Hansen said.

To book in the workshops, and for a for the full breakdown on other bands and music workshops available, head to www.gladedd.com.au/ workshops.