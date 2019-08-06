Take a swing at Gladstone Police Charity Golf Day

GOOD CAUSES: Dealer principal Les Anderson from Andersons Auto City, Gladstone Police Senior Constable, scenes of crime, Colleen Smith and Inspector Darren Somerville are looking forward to the Andersons Auto City Gladstone Police Charity Golf Day this Friday.

IF YOU are up for a full day of fun, can take a swing at a golf ball and want to raise money for a good cause, you are invited to register for Andersons Auto City Gladstone Police Charity Golf Day this Friday.

Funds raised will go towards RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and the Royal Flying Doctor Service, with some funds raised going towards local charities and individuals.

Gladstone Police Senior Constable, scenes of crime, Colleen Smith said there were currently 96 people registered and they are hoping for 124 players.

"Our golf day is important just to promote the services that we get provided here in Gladstone," she said.

Constable Smith said she wants to show the community the support they have from their local police.

Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville said as police and first responders, they use both the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and the Royal Flying Doctor Service regularly.

"We really appreciate the work that they do and we're just trying to assist them in some fundraising," Insp Somerville said.

Andersons Auto City dealer principal Les Anderson said funds raised go towards important services.

"This will be an awesome event," Mr Anderson said.

Players are asked to dress in yellow on the day. Tickets are $60 and to register, email policecharitygolfday@gmail.com.

Charity Golf day

When: 8am - 4pm, Friday, August 9.

Where: Gladstone Golf Club, Hickory Av, Gladstone

How much: $60