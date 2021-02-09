Take a step back in time with unique photography event

William Debois will be hosting photography workshops at Photopia’s Crow St Creative space on the weekend of February 13.

Have you ever wanted to experience what photography was like before digital cameras took over?

Experienced photographer William Debois is giving you that chance.

Mr Debois, treasurer of Crow St Creative, has more than 35 years experience in the photography sector and is hosting two workshops this month.

The two Film Photography Workshops will be held at Mr Dubois’ Photopia Studio located inside the Crow St Creative precinct on the weekend of February 13.

“We will be working with cameras which were made anywhere from the 1960s to 1980s and learning to load, expose and process film,” he said.

“There is no need to bring your own camera, film or chemicals as it will all be supplied on the day of the classes.”

Mr Debois said the target audience was anyone with a keen interest in photography, but also for old mechanical technology.

“Although these skills aren’t used as quite as often as they used to be, I know there are a lot of people who might take it up once they see what goes on,” he said.

The cost of the workshops is $60 and Mr Debois said attendees did not have to worry about bringing their own materials.

“It sounds like a lot but in the grand scheme of things it isn’t, we have tried to keep it fairly reasonably priced,” he said.

Tickets for the six-hour classes are available now HERE.

