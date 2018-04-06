Take a seat on this edgy new beach seat

TAKE A SEAT: Bart Thompson's new addition to Tannum Sands is eye-catching a just a bit different.

TAKE A SEAT: Bart Thompson's new addition to Tannum Sands is eye-catching a just a bit different. Hannah Sbeghen

FORGET bringing a chair to the beach, this Tannum Sands resident has created his own slice of paradise that everyone can enjoy.

Made from old skateboards, the stylish skateboard bench at Tannum Sands second beach adds a pop of colour and a bit of comfort for beach-goers.

Using six old skateboards, some recycled timber and two Palm Trees, the Gladstone operations technician built the bench last week and said it only took him a couple of hours to put together.

"My partner and I go nearly every day with our dog. It's our dogs favourite place. He always runs up to that spot so that's why we decided to put the bench there,” he said.

"We like Tannum because of how quiet it is and we love going to the beach. We bought a house A short walk away a couple years back so we're really happy with that decision.”

Bart said he was inspired by his love for skating and the beach.

"I've been meaning to do it for a while now but I've only just cut down a couple of palm trees so I used them as the base,” he said.

"I've seen similar timber decks re-used for a lot of things online and I've been wanting to do something of my own and somewhere to sit at the beach too.”

The local who has been skating for nearly two decades said he didn't mind sparing a couple of old boards.

"They are some of my old boards, but I've still got more old boards left,” he said.

"My favourite thing about it is to have a coffee on the morning and a beer in the afternoon.”