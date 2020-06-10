Take a look inside the new Big Brother house

The custom-built warehouse housing the Big Brother show. PHOTOGRAPH BY NIGEL WRIGHT.

The latest Big Brother house has been revealed as a custom-built property within a warehouse in a secluded spot in Manly.

Interior shots show the diary room, the lounge room, a modern kitchen, an outdoor living space and exercise areas for daily physical challenges.

Being Big Brother it also has an eviction room, the basement and 65 cameras trained on every corner of the property.

Security outside the Big Brother house in Manly has been extremely tight since March. (Pic: Julian Andrews/AAP).

A massive all-seeing eye is the logo for the new show, which last broadcast six years ago when it was based on the Gold Coast and before the original house burned down.

Channel 7 launched the new season on Monday with host Sonia Kruger and 12 housemates locked in the house and competing to be the last contestant standing.

Host Sonia Kruger. Picture: Dylan Robinson

The garden and pool. PHOTOGRAPH BY NIGEL WRIGHT.

The dining area. PHOTOGRAPH BY NIGEL WRIGHT.

The North Head location where the Big Brother house was built is a secluded getaway spot high above Manly with big views of the harbour and ocean.

The North Head Sanctuary is managed by the Sydney Harbour Federation Trust to protect the bushland and natural flora and fauna.

The television crews have all left the North Head precinct now as the show was filmed last year.

The house, which has now been dismantled, was created in less than two months with a focus on sustainability.

The bedroom. PHOTOGRAPH BY NIGEL WRIGHT.

Two living green walls featured in the house have edible plants for cooking and one of the water saving measures was strict shower limits and rainwater for toilets.

Two rows of beds line the walls in the bedroom, while there is plenty of outdoor space for housemates to take in the sun or have a swim in the pool.

A look inside the eviction room. PHOTOGRAPH BY NIGEL WRIGHT. .

Modern interiors are showcased in both the sitting room and eviction room, but there are more sombre colours used in the latter, an area housemates will no doubt try to avoid.

The spacious kitchen. PHOTOGRAPH BY NIGEL WRIGHT.

If you want to live in the region, there are 21 houses that line North Head Scenic Dr that are among the most affordable in Manly.

These former defence homes are basic three-bedroom, one bathroom red-brick properties and they are very tightly held.

The row of former defence housing on North Head that can be rented, however they are tightly held and rarely become available. (AAP Image / Julian Andrews).

Greg Hatch, of Hatch Realty, said some tenants have lived in the single-storey properties for 18 years and there were restrictions, residents could not keep any pets - to protect the native animals that live on the headland.

"There are no houses available at the moment plus we have a waiting list, they come up very rarely," he said.

Big Brother airs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights on Channel 7.

Check out the groovy green room. PHOTOGRAPH BY NIGEL WRIGHT.

The large bathroom area. PHOTOGRAPH BY NIGEL WRIGHT.