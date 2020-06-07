Take a look inside Australia’s cheapest property

The selling agent can’t even show you through this derelict property for your own safety, but its got an asking price that is less than the cost of a new SUV.

It has been eaten out by white ants, has no floor, and is in such bad condition the agent can't even show you through, but a $35,000 asking price means this Kadina property is Australia's cheapest on the market, according to realestate.com.au.

Movie night, anyone? Supplied NYP Real Estate.

The property, which is on the Yorke Peninsula some 150km from Adelaide, is located at 3 Austin Rd and being sold for the first time in more than 60 years to finalise a deceased estate.

Set on a 950sqm allotment, the property features a derelict two-bedroom original miner's cottage built in the 1800s, as well as a newer second structure, which selling agent Brenton Brind of NYP Real Estate says is also in poor condition, but could be salvaged.

"The cottage is in an unliveable condition," he says.

"It really should have been condemned but it's not.

"Neglect, weather and nature have taken its toll, but there is a one-bedroom building with a shower on the property that can be resurrected."

Not quite a chef’s kitchen. Supplied NYP Real Estate.

Mr Brind says those keen to tackle the project will have to be prepared to roll up their sleeves to reap the rewards.

"The cottage hasn't been lived in for maybe 20-plus years and the other structure at least 10 years," he says.

"Whoever buys the property will also have to put in a working septic system within four weeks of purchase."

The cottage is beyond repair. Supplied NYP Real Estate.

Technically, the new owners won't own the 950sqm allotment either, as it's leased from the Crown for $480 per year, but Mr Brind says there is scope to acquire the land, subject to government approval.

"I think it is ideal for anyone that has the historic interest in doing up a miner's cottage," Mr Brind says.

"It's got the bones but it's got to be totally rebuilt and you need someone who is passionate about that."

One of the bedrooms at 3 Austin Rd, Kadina. Supplied NYP Real Estate.

And how does Mr Brind feel about having Australia's cheapest property listing on the market?

"After all my years in real estate I've learned that there is something out there for everyone and you can't be judgmental," he says.

"You just put it on the market for all to see."

The second structure, which the selling agent says could be salvaged. Supplied realestate.com.au

According to CoreLogic, Kadina has a median house price of $235,000.

