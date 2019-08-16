Take a bite: Mount Morgan's newest cafe with a twist

FRESH PRODUCTS: Paula Murray, Tracy Ehlers and Kath Griffiths from Mumma Kath's Kitchen in Mount Morgan.

FRESH PRODUCTS: Paula Murray, Tracy Ehlers and Kath Griffiths from Mumma Kath's Kitchen in Mount Morgan. Jann Houley

THE team at Mumma Kath's Kitchen, Mount Morgan's newest cafe, is ahead of the curve.

Co-owner Tracy Ehlers, a personal assistant for indie authors from across Australia, has devised a book reading room in her new venture with mother and business partner Kath Griffiths.

Her clients have decided to help her out and agreed to send copies of their books to Mumma Kath's Kitchen - publications that Tracy says aren't read in paperback in Australia.

So with this point of difference on their side, it seemed a perfect fit for Kath and Tracy to start this new chapter.

The driller burger at Mumma Kath's Kitchen is their signature item. Jann Houley

Kath had always dreamed of opening her own shop, so her wish came true when the cafe officially opened on May 19.

She shared the moment when her dream started to become a reality.

"This started to become vacant, so I thought I'd give it a shot," she said.

"I couldn't do it on my own so I asked Tracy and my son to join us."

When you walk through the front door of the family-operated business, you are greeted with smiling faces and friendly service.

Yesterday The Morning Bulletin visited the newly opened cafe on Central St in Mount Morgan, across from the town's high school.

We tried their delicious "storey-high" driller burger, which they admitted was their signature item, featuring fresh steak, beef, bacon, pineapple and salad.

That's not all.

If you hadn't thought of travelling to Mount Morgan for a tasty, smooth Map Italian coffee, think again.

Wait, it keeps coming.

Currently being decorated and set up is Tracy and her daughter's passion project to be incorporated into the cafe - the book reading room.

Tracy's daughter makes natural sugar scrubs so they'll be used in this relaxing space to give it a natural feel for their customers.

A comfortable space where you can escape your stress, Tracy shared her vision for the space.

"I'm a big fan of dragonflies and dream catchers so I want it to be a relaxing spot for people to come in and read," she said.

While budget and time frames might not have been on their side, the team made their dream work out to be a solid success with the Mount Morgan community.

"It's been a couple of months, we're getting a good name and the feedback's been really good," Tracy said.

"We want to keep our standards up, good food and value for money."

Mumma Kath's Kitchen is open 7am-7pm throughout the week.

For more information, phone 4938 1385.