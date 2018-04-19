HookUp: Mega cash prize for barramundi worth thousands

SET FREE: GAWB hatcheries manager Thomas Hayes and Rebecca Long release around 2000 fingerlings into Lake Awoonga on Wednesday.

Three specially tagged barramundi were caught and released back into Lake Awoonga recently and each one is worth $5,000 to the lucky anglers who catch them.

Gladstone Area Water Board Chief Operating Officer, John Tumbers, said GAWB has partnered with the Boyne Tannum HookUP to sponsor the tagged fish category.

"For GAWB, this is the perfect partnership, because, like the HookUp team, we want to promote sustainable recreational fishing within the region."

We have HookUp anglers fish the lake every year but this year there will be an extra incentive with those three prize fish up for grabs

"If caught over the Hook Up weekend by a registered angler, each barramundi is worth $5,000," Mr Tumbers said.

HookUP president, Jennifer McGuire, said the tagged Barramundi must be presented under the HookUp live category rules and the tag checked by officials to claim the $5,000 prize money.

The Hook Up team were also at Lake Awoonga this morning to test drive the HookUp prize boat and to assist GAWB staff release 2,000 barramundi fingerlings into the dam.

MAJOR PRIZE: this years HookUp grand prize a 5.5m Sea Jay Trojan Mike Richards GLA180418FISH

Mr Tumbers said each year GAWB stocked approximately 300,000 fingerlings into the lake.

"As part of our environmental licence, we stock mainly Barramundi but also a small numbers of mullet and Mangrove Jack into the lake.

"Our data shows that Lake Awoonga serves as a great nursery for the fingerlings, with over 50 percent surviving to adulthood and recaptures demonstrating above average growth rates," he said.

Mr Tumbers added that anglers regularly haul in barramundi of 70-80cm in length.

"I look forward to seeing plenty of anglers on and around the lake at the end of the month," he said.