GOAL: The junior players from Meteors were pleased to receive their named uniforms on Saturday.
News

Tag team effort to sponsor kid's uniforms

Gregory Bray
by
12th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

IT WAS a tag team combination which led to a win for the Meteor's Soccer Club Under 7 kids team.

Ian McConville Meteor's coach said it was also a win for the two sponsors.

"We were stoked when Harvey Norman and Sewer Wizard decided to donate the new strip to the kids," he said.

"It's good to see local businesses happy to get involved with the sport."

As an added bonus the kids have their names printed over their numbers.

"They loved that," Ian said.

"It not only looks good, but we hope it will encourage them to keep coming back and to wear them for at least a few more years."

 

Proprietor of Harvey Norman Electrical Dan Sharman said his store gets regular requests for donations.

"It's nice to be able to help out where we can," he said.

"Junior sports and soccer in particular is very popular around the world and we're happy to be a part of it here in Gladstone."

Brian Scrivener of Sewer Wizard plumbing agreed.

"My daughter plays for the team but it's good to be able to sponsor them," he said.

"We do a bit for a few people locally, we like to help out."

Ian added that Meteors are still looking for sponsors for their senior mens and ladies teams.

 

GOAL: Dan Sharman from Harvey Norman Electrical handing over the new shirts
"United Driver Training secured sponsorship for one of the ladies teams," he said.

"We've got various sponsorship packages which will put your company's name on a shirt for three years.

"It's bundled in you get display rights for home games at the club and we'll promote you on social media."

For more information about sponsorship contact the Meteors Football Club via their website or Facebook page.

Gladstone Observer

