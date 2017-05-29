TAFE graduates earn bigger salaries faster

SPARK: Apprentice Peter Griffin from Firelec Rockhampton. Electrical qualifications from TAFE can lead to a starting salary of $84,500.

GRADUATING from a vocational education and training course may be the ticket to rapidly securing employment.

According to a Skilling Australia report (May 2017), TAFE graduates are employed faster.

The report showed the highest-paid graduate was with an electrical qualification, with a starting salary of $84,500.

Workers with certificate and diploma qualifications had median full-time wages of $56,000, compared to university graduates who had a mean starting salary of $54,000.

"This report highlights the fact that there are real benefits to vocational education and training, both to the employee and the employer,” CQUniversity Pro Vice Chancellor VET operations and growth Peter Heilbuth said.

"The apprentices and trainees who come here to study a qualification, whether it be a Certificate IV in Community Services, a Certificate I in Construction or a Diploma of Beauty Therapy, all are acquiring relevant, work-ready skills from teachers with decades of professional industry experience.”

Mr Heilbuth said employers, especially those with small businesses, should consider graduates with TAFE qualifications as highly as they would a university graduate.

"Graduates with TAFE qualifications already have the skills they need to enter the workforce and many of them have even secured employment whilst undertaking work-placement as part of their course,” he said.

"Employing highly skilled vocational graduates can really help employers to improve process, increase efficiencies and deliver better services to their customer base.”

Mr Heilbuth said one of the major benefits of taking a TAFE course was the pathways to further university study.

"That's the beauty of ourcomprehensive university, a Diploma of Business Administration can lead students into a Bachelor of Human Resources Management,” hesaid.

While the report showed the average starting salary for TAFE graduates was higher than university graduates, recent Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching data showed university graduates' average starting salary was above the national average of $60,000.