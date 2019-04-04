Tackling the issues of youth over breakfast

MEETING OF MINDS: Fifty people representing various community institutions attended the Breakfast of Champions event at the Gladstone PCYC yesterday.

FIFTY community champions gathered at the Gladstone PCYC yesterday to discuss five pressing issues affecting our community.

The Breakfast of Champions event grouped leaders in business, industry, education, policing, politics and social services in an effort to bring about tangible and achievable outcomes for Gladstone.

Five tables of 10 people discussed five issues; mental health and well-being, domestic and family violence, employment and work experience, lack of bulk bulling GP services and excessive online gaming.

Each table had a facilitator from the PCYC who took notes on the various topics.

Gladstone PCYC community development officer Bec Frost said the event was very well received.

"I was very impressed and grateful for everyone who showed up," Ms Frost said.

"It was a great mix of people from the widespread community and it ran really well.

"There's definitely been things highlighted that we can action in the near future so they're the things we'll focus on.

"We've got a great mix from the tables on the same topics but they've stemmed off in a different direction.

"That's where we're going to have some really good feedback and stuff to work on from here."

Ms Frost said each table facilitator would collect their notes and comments with results compiled into a report in the coming weeks.

"Then they'll be a follow-up with the businesses that will put their hand up to be involved in further actioning," she said.

"It will take a few weeks to get that ball rolling but there will be further discussions."

Gladstone PCYC branch manager Sgt Dominic Richardson with Gladstone PCYC chairman Glenn Churchill at the Breakfast of Champions event on April 3. Matt Harris

Gladstone PCYC chairman Glenn Churchill said it was great to see people from various walks of life gather together to achieve common goals.

"The people who attended this morning from the diversity in our city and region were from many different backgrounds and organisations doing different things," he said.

"But they all have a sense of focus on youth and the development of youth.

"Together we become stronger and we've all got a responsibility to build a stronger, healthier, safer and supportive community."