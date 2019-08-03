Tackling homelessness in our region

JAYDEN Field never thought he would find himself seeking help at a homeless shelter.

But he now wants others to know there is assistance available.

The 22-year-old moved to Gladstone last year after his dad passed away with the hope of quickly finding work and cheap rent.

"Next thing I know, I ended up moving from one house to the other because I couldn't afford rent,” Jayden said.

"The biggest shock was that I never thought I'd actually end up going to a homeless shelter.

"The only thing I ended up imagining in my head of a shelter was a big shed with bunk beds laid across pretty much everywhere.”

Jayden said it shocked him to find out this was not what the youth shelter was like at all.

He said the help he received from Roseberry Queensland was "the best sort of help” and at a time when he really needed it.

This National Homelessness Week, which starts tomorrow, Roseberry Queensland's housing manager Sherradean Stringer is pressing the importance of understanding what homelessness really is and how the community can help.

"It's an opportunity during the week to raise awareness of what homelessness is, what's out there to help our homeless in our communities,” Ms Stringer said.

Ms Stringer said homelessness could include sleeping rough, living in a shelter, overcrowding and couch surfing.

According to statistical data provided by Roseberry Queensland, Gladstone has over 60 'rough sleepers', including at Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

Ms Stringer said this number didn't account for Gladstone's homeless majority.

"In our region we see more overcrowding and couch surfing than rough sleepers,” she said.

Ms Stringer said community members could help by visiting community services to become more aware of the issue.

"Housing ends homelessness,” she said.

"Not everyone in the community can give you a home - it's about supporting those services that do take care of our homeless in our community.”

Roseberry Queensland will host its annual Homeless Connect event on Thursday during National Homelessness Week.

It aims to bring together local businesses, community groups and volunteers to provide free services to the region's homeless.

There will be professionals attending to deliver a range of services to those in need.

After recently leaving the youth shelter, Jayden secured a casual job and found accommodation.

"So far I have only lived by these words: 'Keep your head held up high because you ain't going to find hope laying on the ground'.”