Tackling cancer anxiety and fear one painting at a time

Ruth Macklin and Tracey Bartlett have started The Healing Arts Project, aimed at helping women touched by cancer or illness. Matt Taylor

CREATING art saved Ruth Macklin and Tracey Bartlett during their darkest days.

They have lived in anxiety and fear of breast cancer - not knowing whether it would worsen in Ruth's case or return for Tracey.

To escape, the women turned to painting and drawing.

Ruth is among the rare few with stage four metastatic breast cancer, which means the disease has spread outside the breast, and in her case, into her liver.

"When I found myself in isolation in the Gladstone Hospital in a critical condition with no white blood cells or immune system, I rediscovered my love of creating things," she said.

"Stuck in that hospital room for 10 days, I began drawing mandalas - starting with a single dot on the page and drawing circle after circle.

"I found that repetitive nature of drawing and colouring helped ease the anxiety I was feeling about my situation."

Ruth still turns to art for a feeling of calmness, far away from her incurable disease.

Together with Tracey, she is now sharing this passion and means of escape with others.

The pair are holding art workshops for women called The Healing Art Project.

The project is similar to programs prescribed at metro hospitals, which recognise the benefit of art as an alternative therapy for people diagnosed with cancer.

Sydney's Greenwich Hospital has trialled Arts on Prescription since November.

The program was originally targeted at the aged-care sector.

Meanwhile the Mater Private Hospital Redland, in Brisbane, has a similar scheme.

It is organised with Mater Chicks in Pink, which host the Creative Express art therapy group.

The organisation has recognised that art therapy gives stress and anxiety relief, and is a bonding experience for women in similar situations.

Tracey had a double mastectomy six years ago and returned to art during her cancer battle. Now she sells her paintings.

While she has been in the clear for a few years, the fear of the disease returning is still there.

In the blink of an eye, the Calliope woman can be back feeling anxiety and fear.

"They say if you go five years without it you're doing well," she said.

"But I know women who have been without it for seven years and it's returned.

"It's always on my mind so that's where art comes in.

"It's about going into a zone or a feeling of not having any other worries."

What started as a workshop for women with cancer has expanded.

Tracey said it has broadened to include those who know women impacted by breast cancer.

The women's vision is to create a safe place for women experiencing similar battles, to escape their fears and spend time talking and laughing.

The workshop starts with a listening circle, where everyone shares as little or as much as they like.

Ruth and Tracey are applying for grants to run the art workshops for free for women with breast cancer.

They currently charge $65pp to cover equipment costs.

Workshop attendees take home what they have created, a painting and a tree of life (pictured above).

The next workshops will be on May 19, June 30 and August 26.

For information or to book, phone Ruth 0434024465 or Tracey 0432816426.

Workshop reviews:

Nicole Galvin: I would strongly recommend the Healing Arts Project to anyone who wants an enriching experience in a friendly environment. I am very new to art (no experience at all) and found the tutors Ruth and Tracey to be supportive and patient. This project is a valuable community asset and I am looking forward the next workshop.

Vicki Buchanan: My day of art with others who have been or going through some sort of trauma such as breast cancer is so beneficial. It was a beautiful and safe space and everyone was so accepting and loving. And I got to bring home my projects!!

Ethel Dodd: Thank you Tracey and Ruth. You are both very caring and give so generously of your time and talents. I had a fantastic day today! I loved the afternoon of creativity. Thank you ladies. xo