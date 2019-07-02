Menu
RAISING AWARENESS: Steve Cook raising awareness for brain cancer with a Mark Hughes Foundation beanie. Jessica Perkins
News

Tackling brain cancer one beanie at a time

Jessica Perkins
by
2nd Jul 2019 4:30 PM

A GLADSTONE resident has spoken about the impact it had on his family when a family member was diagnosed with brain cancer four years ago.

Since her diagnosis, Steve Cook has supported the Mark Hughes Foundation.

The foundation was started in 2014 and has organised Beanie Day each year to raise necessary awareness.

Mr Cook said he recalls the diagnosis of a family member, who lives in Newcastle, NSW, happening relatively quickly.

"All the family down there were definitely affected ... they were all devastated,” Mr Cook said.

"It's an issue that affects everybody. Brain cancer doesn't discriminate, it can pick on anybody,” Mr Cook said.

"There's no causes of it, it just happens.”

"Awareness is a big issue.”

He said until his family member was diagnosed, he wasn't aware of the Mark Hughes Foundation.

Although since then, he has supported its research and has purchased one beanie every year.

Mr Cook continues to encourage people in the Gladstone region to join him in raising awareness.

"The foundation is a national organisation ... just awareness is a big thing,” he said.

People can purchase a beanie and help raise funds and awareness of brain cancer by visiting markhughesfoundation.com.au.

