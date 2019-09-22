Menu
Sun Valley Oval in Gladstone is used by The Glen Cricket Club and Central Football Club.
Syringes discovered at popular sports park

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Sep 2019 1:10 PM
VISITORS to a popular Gladstone park are being asked to remain vigilant after syringes were found there last week.

Officials at The Glen Cricket Club found two syringes on Sun Valley Oval, home to The Glen during the summer months and Central Football Club during the winter.

The Glen‘s Brendan Schluter wanted to make people aware of the issue.

“A lot of people use that area to walk dogs and children play there,” Mr Schluter said.

“We want to let people know who use it to watch out and be careful.

“We found a couple down there and police can’t do anything unless they catch them (drug users) in the act.

“We called the council and they came to collect them.”

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett described the incident as “terrible”.

“It’s a place that children play as well, it’s not just for Central FC soccer and The Glen Cricket Club,” Cr Burnett said.

“Unfortunately drug users don’t generally care much about their community or the effects of the equipment they leave behind.

“We don’t find a lot of syringes – we have in the past – we’ve found them in Dalrymple Park in the past but not for a number of years which is good.

“To find them in Sun Valley Park is pretty bad.”

In February 2017 a four-year-old boy was pricked by a discarded needle at Barney Point.

After an agonising three-month wait he was given the all clear.

