New details have surfaced about Sylvia Jeffreys’ future role at Nine. Picture: Nine
TV

Sylvia Jeffreys’ next move revealed

by Bronte Coy
5th Feb 2019 1:00 PM

SYLVIA Jeffreys' future at Nine has finally been outlined following her sensational departure from the Today show.

Rumours had been swirling about her new position with Nine since late December, when it was revealed she wouldn't be part of the 2019 Today line-up.

In a statement to news.com.au, the network confirmed Jeffreys, 32, would be spread across "a few departments" - including the Tracey Grimshaw-led evening program A Current Affair.

"Sylvia is working on some projects close to her heart across a few departments, including A Current Affair. We'll have more to announce soon," a Nine spokesperson told news.com.au.

 

Jeffreys is staying within the Nine Network. Picture: Christian Gilles
The popular newsreader was one of the casualties of the recent shake-up of the embattled breakfast program. Both Karl Stefanovic and Tim Gilbert were axed and Richard Wilkins "refocused" to Today Extra, with Brooke Boney joining the team as the new entertainment reporter.

 

Jeffreys and Stefanovic have both left Today. Picture: Instagram
Jeffreys' husband, former Weekend Today host Peter Stefanovic, was also sacked by Nine during the Today bloodbath late last year.

 

Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys at Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough's wedding in Cabo, Mexico in December.
Just days later, Jeffreys revealed after almost five years on the breakfast show, she was moving on to a "brand new role" within the network.

"I've loved and embraced every minute of my Today show chapter and feel humbled to have worked with so many passionate people - hosts, studio crew, cameramen and producers - who have become my great mates. There are few shows that are fortunate to have such an engaged audience, and I thank our viewers for inviting me into their homes day after day," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"I'm thrilled to sink my teeth into a brand new project. Opportunity often knocks when you least expect it and I'm ready to dive right in to what's ahead of me."

