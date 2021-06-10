Sydneysiders on Covid alert

Coronavirus fragments have been found in Sydney’s sewerage network. Anyone showing Covid-19 symptoms should get tested immediately, NSW Health says. Picture: David Swift / NCA NewsWire

NSW Health has identified more than 300 contacts linked to the infectious Victorian couple who escaped lockdown, with Sydneysiders put on Covid-19 alert following virus fragments found in sewage.

Traces of coronavirus have been found in the Castle Hill sewerage network, the second recent detection of viral fragments in the catchment in four days, NSW Health said in a statement.

The catchment includes about 8,400 residents and sewage from the suburbs of Glenhaven, Dural, Kenthurst, Kellyville and Castle Hill.

“People who have recently recovered from Covid-19 can continue to shed virus fragments into the sewerage system for several weeks, even after they are no longer infectious,” NSW Health said.

“However, NSW Health is asking everyone in these areas to be especially vigilant in monitoring for symptoms, and if they appear, get tested and isolate immediately until a negative result is received.”

The fragment findings come as NSW Health contact tracers scramble to find anyone who visited a number of exposure sites attended by the two Victorians last week.

The husband and wife, who have since both tested positive, departed Victoria, which was in lockdown, and travelled through NSW, from June 1, before arriving at the Queensland border on June 5.

They travelled through regional NSW while potentially infectious, NSW Health said.

The couple stopped at Gillenbah, Forbes, Dubbo and Moree.

Vehicles queue for Covid-19 testing at Dubbo Showground after confirmed cases visited the area on June 2 and 3. Picture: Ryan Young

“They signed in to several venues using QR codes,” NSW Health said.

Anyone who lives, works or has visited these areas since June 1 is asked to be mindful for the onset of even the mildest of cold-like symptoms and come forward for testing immediately and isolate until a negative result is received.

NSW Health has installed pop-up testing clinics:

Dubbo Showground: 191 Fitzroy Street, Dubbo, 8am – 4pm today and Friday 11 June

Forbes pop-up clinic, North Parkes Oval, Forbes, 10am – 5pm today and Friday 11 June

Narrandera Laverty Pop-Up Clinic, Caltex Service Centre, Newell Highway, Gillenbah, 8am – 6pm, seven days a week

Moree Laverty Pathology Pop-Up Clinic, 3 Blueberry Road, off Newell Highway, behind Puma

Moree Petrol Station, Moree, 9am – 3pm today and Friday 11 June

Hours have also been extended at the following existing clinics:

Moree District Hospital, Community Health, Picone Building, 35 Alice Street, Moree, 8.15am – 6pm, seven days a week

Parkes Hospital drive-through clinic, 2 Morrisey Way, Parkes, 8.30am – 5pm.

Originally published as Sydneysiders on Covid alert