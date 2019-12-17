Menu
Australian teenager Winona Langford is still missing after the White Island eruption
News

Aussie teen still missing after eruption

by Ally Foster and AAP
17th Dec 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 11:08 AM

A Sydney teenager has been confirmed as one of the two people still missing on New Zealand's White Island following the deadly volcanic eruption.

Police have confirmed their identities as Australian Winona Langford, 17, and New Zealand tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40.

The news comes as police were forced to postpone their search for the missing pair due to wild weather.

The retrieval operation has already seen six bodies recovered from the island, with Ms Langford and Mr Marshall-Inman being the last two missing.

Winona Langford, 17, of North Sydney, has been identified as one of the two people still missing on White Island.
Winona Langford, 17, of North Sydney, has been identified as one of the two people still missing on White Island.

Ms Langford's parents Kristine and Anthony were killed in the eruption last Monday, with the confirmation of their deaths bringing the death toll to 16.

Ms Langford's 19-year-old brother Jesse was also caught up in the incident and remains in hospital.

The Langfords were remembered as "loving parents" to their teenagers and a "wonderful couple".

"They will be greatly missed by all who knew them."

Three more Australians were confirmed dead by NZ Police on Monday: Jessica Richards, 20, from Brisbane; Mr Elzer and Ms Mathews' friend from Coffs Harbour Jason Griffiths, 33, and Martin Hollander, 48.

The other Australians to have been confirmed as victims are: Adelaide schoolgirl Zoe Hosking, 15; her stepfather Gavin Dallow, 53; while Mr Hollander's sons Matthew, 13, and Berend, 16, who were US citizens, were also confirmed dead.

An Australian man, whose family asked that he not be named, died in a Sydney hospital on Sunday.

More to come.

