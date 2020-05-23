Menu
A 51-year-old man who allegedly drove his station wagon into a hijab store in Sydney's west is expected to face court.
Crime

Hijab shop crash driver to face court

by Steve Zemek
23rd May 2020 9:14 AM

The 51-year-old man who crashed into a western Sydney hijab shop will face court on Saturday after being charged with a string of driving offences.

NSW Police said the Greenacre man was re-arrested on Friday before being hit with a number of charges related to Thursday's crash which injured 14 people.

He has been charged with driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, reckless driving, negligent driving, proceeding through a red traffic light and failing to notify authorities of a change of residential address.

The man was also charged with driving recklessly and not giving his details to another driver in relation to an unrelated traffic incident at Lakemba on January 14.

He has been refused bail and is due to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

At least two people inside Hijab House shop suffered broken bones. Fourteen people, including a 13-year-old girl, were treated at the scene.

Videos posted to social media showed the man's dark-coloured SUV pushing a white sedan which was stopped at a red traffic light.

Smoke billowed from the back of the sedan before it was pushed out of the way and the SUV continued across the intersection and crashed through the store's front door.

The man was taken to Liverpool Hospital and underwent mandatory testing before being taken to Bankstown Police Station, where he was interviewed and later released.

But on Friday afternoon the man was re-arrested at a Greenacre home before being charged.

Originally published as Sydney shop crash driver to face court

