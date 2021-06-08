Menu
A western Sydney shooting could be linked to ongoing feuds involving the notorious Alameddine crime family.
Crime

Sydney shooting ‘link’ to notorious crime family

by Georgia Clark and Mitchell Van Homrigh
8th Jun 2021 11:02 AM
A western Sydney shooting which left a man in a serious condition, a car riddled with bullets and another car burnt out in a suburban street could be linked to ongoing feuds involving the notorious Alameddine crime family.

Police were told about the shooting when a 27-year-old man was rushed to Westmead Hospital from his home on Woodstock Avenue, Guildford, after his vehicle was rained with bullets just before 9pm on Monday.

Police say a vehicle was found parked in the driveway of the home riddled with bullet holes. A burnt out car was found three kilometres away on Bennett Rd in South Granville, where a second crime scene has been established.

Firefighters work to extinguish the car fire on Monday night. Picture: TNV
The Daily Telegraph can reveal the Woodstock Avenue home is linked to the infamous extended Alameddine crime family, who have been caught in a feud with their sworn enemies the Hamzys for months.

Police are investigating whether a shooting and car fire overnight are linked. Picture: TNV
Detective Dave Somerville said investigations were still underway into the motive for the shooting, but did say police believe it was a targeted attack.

"The house is known to police," he said.

Police would not confirm whether the shooting was linked to the gangland feud between the warring Alameddine and Hamzy families, however, a shooting on the same street in March was linked to the families.

Local resident Goron heard a woman wailing and a car speeding off near the Guildford home, which he says was shot at in March this year.

"I heard a woman's voice and a wailing sound, the woman was crying out. Then I heard a car speeding off," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

