'I’ve slept with 5000 people'

Porn star Woody Fox is retired at the ripe old age of 31. The Aussie stud opened up on his career, revealing how the industry really works.

Australian porn star Woody Fox says he has slept with around 5000 people.

Having recently retired from the adult movie industry, the 31-year-old acrobat from the NSW central coast has starred in major releases for all the big gay porn companies in the United States.

"In the thousands, it would be beyond counting," Fox said when asked how many sexual partners he has had.

Aussie porn star Woody Fox. Picture: Max Torandell

"I couldn't put a number to it but it would definitely be in the thousands, closer to five (thousand), because even in my casual sex life, I don't go usually a week without having sex with a few people.

"Also, for me, sex is very different to a lot of people because I have worked in the sex industry and I don't see sex as this romantic intense connection. I see sex as having a conversation with someone but you are just using your bodies."

A 2014 Australian Study of Health and Relationships (ASHR) found that Aussie men claim to have an average of 18 sexual partners in their lifetime, while women had eight sexual partners.

Fox came into the porn industry after being approached by American producers online a decade ago.

He has travelled the world with the job and is currently based in Sydney due to COVID-19 although intends to move to Canada to be with his fiance once the crisis settles.

Throughout coronavirus, he has been active on only fans, a site where people charge a monthly rate to look at their content.

"I still have Only Fans, which is what all the kids are doing these days," he said. "For me, I didn't want to be one of those porn actors that holds on until no one hires them anymore. I felt it was a good time to retire and move on to the next chapter."

Providing a rare insight into what goes on behind the scenes on set of a pornographic film, he said there is nothing sexy about working in porn.

It can be a lucrative business with porn stars earning big bucks depending on the role they play in a particular scene and of course their profile.

"The amount of times I have sat underneath a porn star on my phone waiting for his load and then having to throw my phone because he is close," he explained.

"A scene can go for a few days. The first day will be pure sex positions and getting to know your co-star. The next day you will come in and you will do all of your lines and different acting bits and the third day is anything they didn't get or photographs for covers and that sort of stuff."

To be a gay porn star, there are some requirements, most importantly that a man's appendage must measure a minimum of 20cm or eight inches.

Aussie porn star Woody Fox. Picture: Max Torandell

A trick of the trade, he added, is to use Viagra or inject TRIMIX to maintain an erection.

He claims about half of gay porn stars are heterosexual doing the job for the money.

"It is not very romantic, and it can be very painful," he said of injecting his genitalia. "I was in the UK for a film and did a scene and it didn't go down after the eight hours so they injected a different serum to make it go down and it wouldn't. I woke up the next day and my penis was still hard and blue so I went to the hospital and they had to drain it and the nurse said I could get permanent erectile disfunction. That was the last time I used TRIMEX."

Aussie porn star Woody Fox.

Fox claims the Australian porn industry is non existent and that anyone wanting to work professionally in the field must travel to Europe or the US.

He and his Canadian partner have an open relationship with a Canadian who works in the corporate field.

"Monogamy was never really an option and I would never ask that of someone," he said. "I also just believe that monogamy is a very taught Christian value and I don't think it is right. If you look back to where we come from, we come from apes and they are tribe animals so they usually love within a tribe. I am way more wanting a group of people that I have sex with and be open about that and have emotional deep connections."

Originally published as Sydney porn star's confession: I've slept with 5000 people

