Bogut admits Bullets gun is tough to stop

Lamar Patterson has been exceptional for the Bullets since arriving in Brisbane late last year. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

ANDREW Bogut says Brisbane Bullets money man Lamar Patterson represents trouble for him and the Sydney Kings in the NBL blockbuster at Boondall on Friday night.

The two MVP candidates will spearhead the hopes of their respective clubs who are desperate to stay entrenched in one of the most hotly contested playoff races in the competition's history.

The fourth-placed Brisbane (12-9) own the league's longest active winning streak with three victories in a row while the second-placed Kings (13-8) have hit a mid-season funk with two straight losses.

Patterson is in the MVP conversation alongside Sydney superstar Bogut (11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks per game) with his classy all-round game helping the small forward to 17 points, six rebounds and four assists per match for the Bullets.

Bogut said curtailing Patterson would go a long way towards getting Sydney's campaign back on track.

"He's been great for the Bullets and he's a problem,'' Bogut said.

"He scores the ball at a high clip and is their most gifted scorer. A lot of what they do starts and ends with him.

Sydney Kings star Andrew Bogut has proven his value for his team this season. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

"If they get bogged down, they have the luxury of throwing it to him and he'll get a bucket.

"You can just tell he has got the intangibles, he goes both ways, uses both hands and shoots well.

"We've struggled with guys like that in the past and we are aware of what we need to do.''

Bogut said Sydney's "spirit and body language" had dropped off in the past couple of weeks and they needed to snap back into action.

"It's just the dog days of the season. Things are a little testy right now which happens to every team and it is a matter of digging ourselves out of a hole,'' he said.

"We've got no choice. We can't let the season slip away. We could potentially fall out of the four if we go on a losing streak and if we want to salvage things, we've got to start this weekend.''

Patterson said Brisbane were not content with the recent form surge and would keep the foot to the floor.

"We've got to stay aggressive. Sydney are a great team so you've got to bring your A-game,'' he said.

"There's room to improve and there's plenty of games to go before finals. It's a really tight race so we just have to stick to playing Brisbane basketball which is all about good defence, rebounding and scoring at the rate we've been going at."

Jason Cadee and Lamar Patterson in the special River City kit.

Patterson said he was "honoured" to be thought of as an MVP candidate in a league as strong as the NBL but individual glory was not his priority.

"My focus is winning. I'll take a championship over an MVP any day. The championship is the goal,'' he said.

"I'm happy to be versatile, help the team and get everybody involved. When you are involved, you are happy, when you are happy you play better and when you play better, you are winning.''