Sydney cops swoop on former Catholic teacher, 82

AN ELDERLY Bundaberg man who has lived in the region for some 17 years has been extradited to NSW following allegation of serious sexual abuse while teaching.

Brian Mills appeared in the dock at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday as police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson read out the charges.

"The offences alleged to be committed by the defendant were made while in a position of trust conducting his employment as a school teacher in the Catholic education system," Sen-Constable Pattinson said.

"The allegations are serious misconduct of sexual abuse inflicted upon the victims, and the offences for which he will be before the courts carry significant terms of imprisonment if convicted of those offences."

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said his 82-year-old client had been residing in Bundaberg since 2002.

"Whilst he says he does not desire to cause any of his complainants further or ongoing anguish or concern, what he does say about that time frame specifically is that he has limited recollection," Mr Bray said.

"For much of that time frame he was an active alcoholic, he overcame that in the mid '70s, 1975 was the last time he had any alcohol."

The lawyer said Mr Mills was seeing a psychiatrist and was on anti-depressants.

"It's something that happened over 50 years ago," Mr Bray said. "It's been an extraordinarily long period of time and I note the complaints didn't come out until late 2017-2018, so it's not a circumstance where the complaint had been made a long time ago."

Mr Bray stated his client had no criminal history and could make his own way to NSW to face the charges.

But Magistrate Ross Woodford deemed Mr Mills an unacceptable risk and refused bail.

"These are very serious offences and if convicted, carry significant terms of imprisonment," he said.

Police escorted Mr Mills to Downing Centre Court in Sydney to face charges today.