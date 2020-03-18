Major council shuts gyms, pools, libraries after sixth death

City of Sydney will close its gyms, pools and libraries this week and cancel all non-essential events following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW.

City of Sydney council will temporarily close its aquatic and fitness centres and several libraries this week after cases of COVID-19 rose to 267 in NSW on Wednesday.

The decision was made following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement today of a ban on all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

The council measures include cancellations of several events, in person meetings, conferences and training exercises.

City of Sydney aquatic and fitness centres will be closed from Friday until April 3 and the council's libraries will be temporarily closed from Friday until March 31.

Meanwhile, 57 more people were diagnosed with the virus in the past day and a fifth person died in NSW, bringing the national death toll to six.