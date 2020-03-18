Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
City of Sydney will close its gyms, pools and libraries this week and cancel all non-essential events following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW.
City of Sydney will close its gyms, pools and libraries this week and cancel all non-essential events following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW.
Health

Major council shuts gyms, pools, libraries after sixth death

by Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark,Gillian McNally,Jonathon Moran,James O'Doherty,Dani Pogson
18th Mar 2020 7:07 PM

City of Sydney council will temporarily close its aquatic and fitness centres and several libraries this week after cases of COVID-19 rose to 267 in NSW on Wednesday.

The decision was made following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement today of a ban on all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. 

The council measures include cancellations of several events, in person meetings, conferences and training exercises. 

City of Sydney aquatic and fitness centres will be closed from Friday until April 3 and the council's libraries will be temporarily closed from Friday until March 31.

Meanwhile, 57 more people were diagnosed with the virus in the past day and a fifth person died in NSW, bringing the national death toll to six.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How city’s pubs and clubs are handling new limitations

        premium_icon How city’s pubs and clubs are handling new limitations

        News GLADSTONE businesses will aim to maintain a sense of normality amid strict new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

        Gladstone solution: NRL bid backed by facility, local league

        premium_icon Gladstone solution: NRL bid backed by facility, local league

        News Proposal to host NRL teams in workers’ accom has local backing

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s favourite hairdresser

        News Check out the best hairdresser finalists here.

        MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Silly faces of Gladstone Preppies

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Silly faces of Gladstone Preppies

        News We could all use a dose of cuteness to cheer us up.