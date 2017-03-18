Swimwear grand final on tonight

The MAXIM swim wear model search will be at Tannum Sands on Saturday.

TWELVE gorgeous Gladstone girls will strut their stuff tonight in the MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year regional grand final at Tannum Sands.

The quest to find the regional winner began two weeks ago with heats at the Tannum Sands Pub, the venue for tonight's 8pm final.

Most of the finalists are from Gladstone with other entrants coming from Bundaberg, Rockhampton and as far as the Gold Coast.

2016 winner Jemm Moore will make an appearance as one of the judges on the six-person panel.

Ms Moore entered the competition last year at Tannum Sands and went on to win the national title.