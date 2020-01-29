Swimming club goes back three generations

Three generations of Gladstone Swimming Club history present the John and Shirley Allen Harbour City Distance Champions with their plaques - Congratulations to Taryn Roberts and Ethan Simpson from Rocky City Swimming Club.

SWIMMING: The recipients of the John and Shirley Allen Harbour City Distance Champion Taryn Roberts and Ethan Simpson, both from Rocky City Swim Club, were presented with their trophies by third generations of the Allen family including Gladstone Swimming Club life member, Wendy Ryan with her daughter and grandchildren.

Wendy’s father, John Allen, was instrumental in resurrecting swimming in Gladstone when the ailing Gladstone Amateurs Swimming Club was about to fold.

Wendy recalled how all the swimming clubs used to swim at the 50m pool but then the decision was made that it should be “one club – one pool” and Wests moved over to the John Dahl Pool near the duck ponds.

“Dad came in and formed the Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club shortly after this decision and then not long after, he introduced the Harbour City Swimming Carnival; that was 41 years ago,” Wendy said.

“Harbour City has traditionally been held over two-and-a-half days on the Australia Day weekend.

“It used to be heats and finals, but we would be here until all hours so about 10 years ago, it changed to timed finals which is how most meets are run these days.”

It has run every year in the past 41 years except in 2013 when the rain from Cyclone Oswald flooded roads across Queensland making it unsafe and impossible to travel.

Inclement weather in 2015 almost caused its cancellation again, but it eased off enough to make the call to continue with the event.

Wendy took on refereeing with her father’s encouragement (he was also a referee) and in this position she has had the pleasure of watching her children and now her grandchildren race at this, and many other events in the region.

Wendy is also a life member of the Central Queensland Swimming Association and Swimming Queensland.