SWIMMING: Boyne Tannum Bullets impress at state comp

SUCCESS IN THE POOL: Boyne Tannum Bullets head coach Kate Bell with Elliah Hamono, Luella Devir and Sally Vagg.

SUCCESS IN THE POOL: Boyne Tannum Bullets head coach Kate Bell with Elliah Hamono, Luella Devir and Sally Vagg. Mike Richards GLA070119SWIM

SWIMMERS from Boyne Tannum Bullets Swim Club have come home with accolades and new friends after competing at the state championships in Brisbane last month.

Three of them - Sally Vagg, Luella Devir and Elliah Hamono - stood out through their successes in the pool, which included gold medals and new personal bests.

Head coach Kate Bell was pleased with the team's performance.

"They were awesome,” Bell said.

"They achieved over and above what I could've hoped for.

"One of the biggest things I was looking for in our team was that they came away more inspired than before.”

Vagg won three gold medals and three silver medals, and fully absorbed the experience of competing at a high level.

"We were competing against Japanese swimmers, so that was a really good experience,” she said.

"It was fun and I did a lot of races.”

Devir was pleased with what she achieved.

"It was good,” Devir said.

"I made a couple of new friends down there.”

She returned with new personal bests in the 400m and 200m individual medley and freestyle events.

Hamono said she was proud to be a competitor at the state championships.

She won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Bell said it took six months of preparation to have the swimmers ready for the event.

"I'm really proud of them,” she said.

The girls are now working towards national team selection for later this year.